 

72 KZN schoolchildren injured as bus overturns

2019-08-06 10:42

Riaan Grobler

The scene where a bus overturned, injuring 72 schoolchildren.

The scene where a bus overturned, injuring 72 schoolchildren. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

As many as 72 children were injured on Tuesday morning when the school bus in which they were travelling overturned in Centocow Road in Centocow, near Underberg, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, paramedics and other services, arrived at St Apollinaris Hospital to where all the injured children had been transported.

"On assessment, medics found that two children had sustained numerous injuries and were in a critical condition while 70 others had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate," Meiring said. 

"The children were treated for their injuries, and the critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions.

"Once treated, the one critically injured patient was airlifted to a hospital by a private medical helicopter."

The rest were transported by various services to nearby hospitals, said Meiring.

"The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations."

More to follow. 

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

This is what the N2 and N3 will look like after a R28 billion revamp

2019-08-06 10:19

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto jackpot split among three players 2019-08-05 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 