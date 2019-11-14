 

79-year-old man found dead in his Jeffreys Bay home

2019-11-14 14:51

Jeanette Chabalala

Crime scene officers mark the scene of a crime. (Gallo Images, file)

A 79-year-old man was found dead and tied to a chair inside his house in Pride of India Crescent in Wavecrest, Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape police say.  

The man was found on Tuesday at around 21:00 after an official from a private company forced open one of the doors to the house, police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said.  

A relative of the elderly man, who apparently lives out of town, tried to get hold of him, promoting the call to the security company, Nkohli said. 

Nkohli said on arrival to the house, there was no response and the doors were locked which resulted in the security official forcing open one of the doors. 

The official found the man dead and tied to a chair inside his bedroom. Police said at this stage a motive and the cause of death are unknown.

"At the scene, a safe was found open but it is unknown if anything was stolen," Nkohli said, adding that a case of murder had been opened.  

Anyone with information that could assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

