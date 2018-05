What To Read Next

Eight people, including four children, were killed after a fire broke out in the Taiwan informal settlement in Khayelitsha.

The incident happened just after 01:30 on Monday morning, City of Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Theo Layne said.

Layne said four informal structures were destroyed by the fire which left 22 people displaced.

The cause of the fire was unknown. The matter has been handed to the police for further investigations, he said.