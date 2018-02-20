 

8 more missing Life Esidimeni patients found

2018-02-20 17:23

Lizeka Tandwa

DA shadow MEC for health, Jack Bloom at the Johannesburg Central police station to open missing persons cases for the 62 missing psychiatric patients from Life Esidimeni. (Nation Nyoka, News24)

DA shadow MEC for health, Jack Bloom at the Johannesburg Central police station to open missing persons cases for the 62 missing psychiatric patients from Life Esidimeni. (Nation Nyoka, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Police have found eight more former patients from Life Esidimeni who were listed as missing by the Gauteng health department, DA MPL Jack Bloom said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Bloom said four patients had been found at the Thuli Home Centre in Orange Farm, and another two at the San Michele Mental Institution in Kwa-Thema.

Bloom said one patient had been taken to an unknown institution and the eighth patient had been moved by her mother, who confirmed she was still alive.

"The police have now resolved 13 of the 62 missing person cases that I opened with them last month, including one who is deceased for unexplained reasons. This leaves 49 who still need to be found, 27 of whom do not have ID numbers and seven without full names, so it will be very difficult to trace them. The best way to find them would be by publicising any photographs that are available."

Bloom, however, said he was puzzled that the health department had not published photographs of the patients.

Five other patients were found last week.

READ: 5 missing Life Esidimeni patients found

After more than 40 days of testimony, the alternative dispute resolution hearings wrapped up final arguments in January. In its arguments, Section 27, which represented the families of more than 60 people who lost relatives, said the department had "a total disregard for human dignity".

More than 140 mentally ill patients died after they were transferred from the Life Esidimeni Hospital to several NGOs across the province. Some of the NGOs were not qualified to house mentally ill patients. The uproar from the public forced government to fire and suspend those directly involved in the transfer.

Gauteng health spokesperson Lesemang Matuka could not be reached for comment.

Read more on:    life esidimeni  |  jack bloom  |  johannesburg

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Murder accused Diego Novella admits to infidelity

2018-02-20 17:18

Inside News24

 
/Sport
WATCH: Aussie cricket team visits Smile Foundation in Joburg
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:10 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Bellville 20:35 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, February 20 2018-02-20 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 