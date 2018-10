A joint intelligence-driven operation in Westbury on Friday night has led to the arrest of eight suspects who feature on the police's most wanted list.

According to a statement by SA Police Service spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, the arrest were a result of police collaborating with other law enforcement agencies, heightened visibility in and around Westbury, and intensified efforts to make sure the communities' cries against drug dealings and gangsterism are acted on.

"Four of these eight suspects will face charges relating to the murder of 31-year old Bradley Saul who was killed in July 2018 after allegedly being accused of killing the son of one of the arrested suspects," Makhubele said.

"The other four were arrested for possession and for dealing in drugs."

A firearm and drugs were recovered during the operation.

Makhubele encouraged members of the public to continue to report crime to police and to utilise the dedicated anti-drug hotline number 071 686 0190.