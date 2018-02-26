8 new deployments to National Assembly - office of ANC chief whip

Cape Town - Eight new deployments to the National Assembly, to fill vacancies in the Parliamentary caucus, were announced on Monday night by the office of the ANC chief whip.

They are to be sworn in on Tuesday.

"These vacancies were created primarily by the redeployment of some comrades to other positions of responsibility outside Parliament," spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said in a statement.

"Arising from the vacancies, the national lists of KZN, the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga were reviewed in terms of the provisions of the Electoral Act. The Free State was depleted and was supplemented."

Deployed to take up positions as ANC MPs in the National Assembly are:

David Mabuza, who fills the vacancy of Dudu Manana (deployed to the Mpumalanga provincial legislature from the Mpumalanga-to-National list);

Reginah Mhaule fills the vacancy of James Skhosana (redeployed to the Mpumalanga provincial legislature from the Mpumalanga-to-National list);

Zweli Mkhize fills the vacancy of the late Trevor Bonhomme (from the KwaZulu-Natal-to-National list);

Nathi Nhleko fills the vacancy of Makhosi Khoza (from the KwaZulu-Natal-to-National list);

Peggy Nkonyeni fills the vacancy of the late Beatrice Ngcobo (from the KwaZulu-Natal-to-National list);

Nhlanhla Nene fills the vacancy left by Senzo Mchunu who declined his nomination due to his full-time deployment as ANC National Organiser from the KwaZulu-Natal-to-National list;

Alvin Botes fills the vacancy of Patrick Mabilo, who resigned in October 2017 (from the Northern Cape-to-National list); and

Nhlanhla Xaba fills the vacancy of Thabo Manyoni, who resigned in May 2017 (from the Free State-to-National list supplementation).

"The ANC also announces the resignation of Cde Nokuzola Tolashe as a member of Parliament, from the Eastern Cape-to-National list, following her redeployment to the Lukhanji Local Municipality. She was elected mayor of the municipality earlier today," Mhlauli said.