 

8 new deployments to National Assembly - office of ANC chief whip

2018-02-26 23:18
Parliament. (News24)

Parliament. (News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Eight new deployments to the National Assembly, to fill vacancies in the Parliamentary caucus, were announced on Monday night by the office of the ANC chief whip.

They are to be sworn in on Tuesday.

"These vacancies were created primarily by the redeployment of some comrades to other positions of responsibility outside Parliament," spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said in a statement.

"Arising from the vacancies, the national lists of KZN, the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga were reviewed in terms of the provisions of the Electoral Act. The Free State was depleted and was supplemented."

Deployed to take up positions as ANC MPs in the National Assembly are:

  • David Mabuza, who fills the vacancy of Dudu Manana (deployed to the Mpumalanga provincial legislature from the Mpumalanga-to-National list);
  • Reginah Mhaule fills the vacancy of James Skhosana (redeployed to the Mpumalanga provincial legislature from the Mpumalanga-to-National list);
  • Zweli Mkhize fills the vacancy of the late Trevor Bonhomme (from the KwaZulu-Natal-to-National list);
  • Nathi Nhleko fills the vacancy of Makhosi Khoza (from the KwaZulu-Natal-to-National list);
  • Peggy Nkonyeni fills the vacancy of the late Beatrice Ngcobo (from the KwaZulu-Natal-to-National list);
  • Nhlanhla Nene fills the vacancy left by Senzo Mchunu who declined his nomination due to his full-time deployment as ANC National Organiser from the KwaZulu-Natal-to-National list;
  • Alvin Botes fills the vacancy of Patrick Mabilo, who resigned in October 2017 (from the Northern Cape-to-National list); and
  • Nhlanhla Xaba fills the vacancy of Thabo Manyoni, who resigned in May 2017 (from the Free State-to-National list supplementation).

"The ANC also announces the resignation of Cde Nokuzola Tolashe as a member of Parliament, from the Eastern Cape-to-National list, following her redeployment to the Lukhanji Local Municipality. She was elected mayor of the municipality earlier today," Mhlauli said.

Read more on:    anc  |  david mabuza  |  parliament 2018  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Nene: It will take a great deal of work to stabilise SA's finances

2018-02-26 23:57

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa announces new Cabinet, Mabuza for deputy
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:10 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 17:41 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, February 24 2018-02-24 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 