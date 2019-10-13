 

8 people, including 2 children, dead in horrific head-on collision in KwaZulu-Natal

2019-10-13 14:56

Alex Mitchley

Police tape. (Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

Police tape. (Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Eight people, including two children, died when a Porsche, allegedly travelling at a high speed, lost control and crashed into a Toyota Fortuner along the N11 near Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday evening.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Bheki Ntuli, told News24 that the Porsche lost control and drove into oncoming traffic where it collided with the Fortuner that was carrying two children and their parents.

Ntuli was on the scene and met with an eyewitness, who said the Porsche, which also had four occupants, was travelling at a very high speed when it lost control.

He further said the stretch of road where the accident occurred has a 60km/h speed limit.

The accident happened at 22:30.

He told News24 that the crash site was horrific as the Porsche burst into flames after it made contact with the Fortuner and the occupants were burnt beyond recognition.

However, they have been able to verify the driver and owner of the vehicle as well as the passengers in the Porsche.

Ntuli said the accident was worrying as people are still not being sensitive to the speed limits on the roads, despite the work being done to raise awareness.

He also conveyed his condolences to the families of those who died in the accident.

Read more on:    durban  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Malema linked to another company that had a VBS loan - report

2019-10-13 13:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Truck ploughs into at least 20 parked cars at KZN mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 14:33 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Kalk Bay 12:36 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player hits the jackpot 2019-10-12 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 