 

8 suspects arrested in 24 hours in Port Elizabeth

2019-12-20 18:15

Azarrah Karrim

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Port Elizabeth police are in full swing to make this festive season safer, arresting eight suspects in 24 hours.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the arrests were made in the Mound Road and Kabenga Park areas.

The suspects were arrested on charges of robbery, the possession of dangerous weapons and possession of suspected stolen property.

On Thursday afternoon, Janse van Rensburg said, a man had stopped crime prevention officers patrolling the area and told them he had been robbed by four suspects armed with knives who took his bag, cellphone and cash.

A description was given to the officers and, later in the day, they managed to track down all four suspects and recovered the stolen goods.

In a separate incident, two women reported a robbery that was in progress in a taxi.

The officers managed to stop the taxi and a suspect was pointed out.

"The conductor was robbed and stabbed. The suspect, aged 25, was arrested and detained on charges of attempted robbery and assault to cause grievous bodily harm," Janse van Rensburg said.

Officers also stopped and searched two men pushing a black dustbin in the area in the middle of the night.

They found homemade firearms as well as a knife on the suspects and immediately arrested them.

All the suspects were set to appear in court soon, Janse van Rensburg said.

Read more on:    saps  |  port elizabeth  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

NSRI: Warning issued for rough seas in Knysna

2019-12-20 17:42

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Load shedding puts small businesses in the red
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:42 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Somerset West 09:52 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players just got R200k richer 2019-12-19 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 