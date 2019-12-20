8 suspects arrested in 24 hours in Port Elizabeth

Port Elizabeth police are in full swing to make this festive season safer, arresting eight suspects in 24 hours.



According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the arrests were made in the Mound Road and Kabenga Park areas.

The suspects were arrested on charges of robbery, the possession of dangerous weapons and possession of suspected stolen property.

On Thursday afternoon, Janse van Rensburg said, a man had stopped crime prevention officers patrolling the area and told them he had been robbed by four suspects armed with knives who took his bag, cellphone and cash.

A description was given to the officers and, later in the day, they managed to track down all four suspects and recovered the stolen goods.

In a separate incident, two women reported a robbery that was in progress in a taxi.

The officers managed to stop the taxi and a suspect was pointed out.

"The conductor was robbed and stabbed. The suspect, aged 25, was arrested and detained on charges of attempted robbery and assault to cause grievous bodily harm," Janse van Rensburg said.

Officers also stopped and searched two men pushing a black dustbin in the area in the middle of the night.

They found homemade firearms as well as a knife on the suspects and immediately arrested them.

All the suspects were set to appear in court soon, Janse van Rensburg said.