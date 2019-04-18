8-year-old girl still missing since helping man with 'directions'

An 8-year-old girl from Tsakane in Ekurhuleni has been missing since April 4.

According to police, little Amahle Thabethe was playing in the street with other children when a man asked them for "directions".

Thabethe agreed to help the man and has not been seen since.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini told News24 that a man was taken in for questioning on Tuesday, but had since been released as he could not be linked to Thabethe's disappearance.

"She has not yet been found," Dlamini said.

On Tuesday, residents took to the streets in a planned awareness march, and a memorandum was handed over to the Tsakane police station.

At the time of her disappearance, Thabethe was wearing blue jeans with silver stars on the right thigh and a white T-shirt with black stripes on the front.

