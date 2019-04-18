 

8-year-old girl still missing since helping man with 'directions'

2019-04-18 14:24

Riaan Grobler

Amahle Thabethe has been missing since April 4.

Amahle Thabethe has been missing since April 4. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An 8-year-old girl from Tsakane in Ekurhuleni has been missing since April 4.

According to police, little Amahle Thabethe was playing in the street with other children when a man asked them for "directions". 

Thabethe agreed to help the man and has not been seen since.

READ Suffer little children: The missing, the lost and the dead

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini told News24 that a man was taken in for questioning on Tuesday, but had since been released as he could not be linked to Thabethe's disappearance. 

"She has not yet been found," Dlamini said. 

On Tuesday, residents took to the streets in a planned awareness march, and a memorandum was handed over to the Tsakane police station.  

At the time of her disappearance, Thabethe was wearing blue jeans with silver stars on the right thigh and a white T-shirt with black stripes on the front. 

amahlwe

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  missing persons
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'They forced the drivers to tip coal loads and bagged it up' - 6 trucks torched in Mpumalanga protest

2019-04-18 13:54

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
SEE: Tonight's Daily Lotto results 2019-04-17 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 