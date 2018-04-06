 

8-year-old who shot her grandpa in the head 'thought it was a toy gun'

2018-04-06 17:00

Marizka Coetzer

PHOTO: Getty Images

PHOTO: Getty Images

A Randfontein man is currently in a critical condition in hospital after being shot by his granddaughter.

The 8-year-old girl accidently shot her grandfather (46) in the forehead on Thursday morning.

The little girl allegedly thought the gun was a toy when she pulled the trigger, a source close to the family told YOU.

The man, whose name has not been released, was with his wife and several of their grandchildren in the bedroom when the incident took place.

Shortly after the shot was fired, the paramedics and police were called to the house in Helikon Park in Randfontein at around 7.10 am

“On their arrival at the scenery paramedics rushed to the bedroom of the house, where they found the man in his bed,” ER24’s Russel Meiring said in a press statement.

He was rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Johannesburg for further medical treatment, where he is still in a critical condition.

Family members have received trauma counselling, but refused to give comment.  

TimesLive reports the man regained consciousness this morning and police hope he “will soon be able to tell his side of the story.”

