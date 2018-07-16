 

80-year-old man killed in shootout with police at KZN farm

2018-07-16 19:47

Mxolisi Mngadi

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An 80-year-old man was killed in a shootout with police on a farm in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

According to Brigadier Jay Naicker, the 80-year-old shot a man in the face, after the man entered the farm to collect his goats, which had allegedly been confiscated illegally.

The man was taken to hospital for the injuries to his face.

The incident occurred at about 11:00.

"Police officers, together with a hostage negotiator, approached the [80-year-old] in an effort to arrest him for the attempted murder.  [He] allegedly opened fire on the police and was fatally wounded in the exchange of gunfire," said Naicker.

He said the deceased's firearm was seized after the shootout.

"A case of attempted murder as well as an inquest docket was opened for further investigation," said Naicker.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Steroid King' murder: Two accused brothers were the deceased's bodyguards

2018-07-16 19:44

Inside News24

 

/World
WATCH: More than 200 killed in Japan flash floods
 

Our top picks for doggo post of the week

All the best social media shared posts about our favourite furry friends!

 

Paws

Meet the unstoppable two-legged cat taking over the interwebs!
10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!
Pet owners are spending thousands on animal birthday parties! Here’s why…
WOOF Project: The pop-up dog adoption station
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Macassar 19:37 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 17:55 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday July 14 2018-07-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 