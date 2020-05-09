 

89-year-old woman found dead in Queenstown old age home, cops launch manhunt for killers

2020-05-09 09:38

Nicole McCain

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of the murder of an 89-year-old woman in an old age home in Queenstown in the Eastern Cape.

A neighbour went to check on the woman at the home on Friday morning and found her body at about 09:00, according to police.

She was unresponsive and the neighbour called the home's manager. Wounds to her upper body were discovered.

READ | KZN truck driver shot while delivering bread

"The police were called to visit the scene of crime and a murder case was subsequently opened for investigation. The motive for the killing is not yet known. No arrest has been made at this stage,"  said police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana.

Police have urged anyone who has information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to contact Detective Sergeant Singatwa Dimaza at 078 326 3774 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Read more on:    queenstown  |  murder
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Covid-19: Family in limbo as elderly mom's body lies at funeral parlour

2020-05-09 09:02

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Hygiene packs donated to women SANDF members
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hanover Park 06:35 AM
Road name: Jan Smuts Drive

Cape Town 06:05 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-08 21:32 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 