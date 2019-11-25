 

9 arrested after residents protest in Darling over housing

2019-11-25 17:31

Dominique Jeftha

Protests in Darling. (Supplied to Netwerk24)

Nine people have been arrested in Darling after around 1 500 people protested over housing and service delivery, police said on Monday.

Police were initially called to monitor a public residents meeting after the protests erupted on Sunday night.

"According to information, a group of about 1 500 people participated in the protest last night," said Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

"Nine people, aged between 19 and 33, were arrested after they burned tyres and threw stones at the police. They will appear in court once charged."

Community leader Archie Mbele told Netwerk24 that the protests turned violent when police handled protesters harshly.

Public Order Police and other law enforcement agencies were monitoring the area.

There were no reports of violence on Monday, but "police will remain in the area until law and order is restored", Rwexana said.

