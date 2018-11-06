9 arrested for murder of Ahmed Kathrada's relatives

Nine suspects have been arrested for the murder of two relatives of late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada.

Kathrada's nephew Yunus Kathrada, 65, and his son, 28, also named Ahmed, were killed in their home in Schweizer-Reneke in the North West on Thursday last week.

According to North West police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Adele Myburgh, a task team established on the day of the incident had followed up on information which led to the arrests.

"From Monday until this morning (Tuesday) a total of nine suspects between the ages of 16 and 18 were arrested," Myburgh said.

The suspects are currently being held in custody and will appear in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on two counts of murder and attempted robbery, she said.

Myburgh said the arrests took place in Schweizer-Reneke and Taung.

Family happy with speedy response

Two vehicles were seized and a weapon which was "possibly used for the murder" was also discovered, she said.

Further investigations would continue to reveal whether or not the recovered weapon was used.

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation spokesperson Neeshan Balton said the family was happy about the speedy arrests and the support they had received from the North West South African Police Service (SAPS) cluster.

"We appreciate the speedy response from SAPS and we hope that this kind of response is what all victims of serious crime will also receive," Balton said.

News24 previously reported that police spokesperson Kelebogile Moleko said on the night of the incident Yunus' son, Ahmed, had just come back from mosque when he was accosted by the armed men.

"The son was opening a burglar door to the house, when he was ambushed. The armed men shot him once in his chest. His mother who was awake at the time heard the gunshot, then woke her husband who was asleep," Moleko said.

While trying to help his son, Yunus was shot by the men and died on the scene while his son died later in hospital.