 

9 dead in Gauteng horror crash

2019-05-27 18:59

Jenni Evans

(Supplied by ER24)

Nine people were killed and 21 injured in a horror multi-vehicle crash in Vosloorus on Monday, emergency services said. 

"Numerous patients were found lying on the road as well as several found inside the various vehicles," said ER24's Russel Meiring. 

During assessments of injuries by paramedics, it was found that nine people had not survived the crash. 

"Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead," said Meiring.

Speaking from the scene, William Ntladi, media liaison for disaster management in Ekurhuleni, said 12 vehicles were involved in the crash. 

The cause has not been established yet, but authorities are considering whether a veld fire reduced visibility to the extent that vehicles crashed into each other at the Barry Marais turn-off on the N3 south-bound.

Emergency services received the SOS just after 13:00 on Monday.

Ntladi said the dead include six women, two men, and one person who was so severely burnt that their gender could not be identified at the scene. 

Six trucks, two minibuses and three light motor vehicles involved. Of those, one minibus, one light motor vehicle and one truck was on fire when emergency services arrived.

Investigators would also establish whether this was due to the veld fire, or if it was caused by the impact of the pile-up. 

The cause of the fire would also be investigated. 

Ntladi said a chaplain was also among the multitude of officials at the scene, to help people who had witnessed the horrific crash. 

He said the injured were taken to Thelle Mogoerane Hospital, Union Hospital in Alberton, and the Sunshine Hospital in Benoni. 

