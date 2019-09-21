 

9 killed after construction vehicle overturns on Ou Kaapse Weg

2019-09-21 08:10

Alex Mitchley

An accident on Ou Kaapse Weg has left nine people dead. (Supplied, ER24)

Nine people have died, and 14 others were injured after a construction vehicle lost controlled and overturned several times on the Ou Kaapse Weg in Steenberg on Saturday morning.

According to City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout, the victims were sitting on the back of the vehicle when it overturned at around 02:00 in the morning.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said paramedics arrived on scene and found nine men with fatal injuries.

"Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for them and they were declared dead," Vermaak said in a statement.  

Three other men sustained serious injuries and eleven others sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said Ou Kaapse Weg will be closed until 10:00 to allow the South African Police Service (SAPS) to investigate the accident.

Read more on:    cape town  |  accidents
