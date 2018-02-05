 

9 killed in horror accident in Mpumalanga

2018-02-05 09:31

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Mbombela - Nine people died in an accident between an SUV and another vehicle on the N4 in Mpumalanga early on Monday morning.

Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety and Liaison spokesperson Joseph Mabuza said the accident occurred on the N4 at Karino, near Mbombela at about 03:50.

Mabuza said both vehicles caught alight as a result of the collision.

Seven people died at the scene of the accident and two died later in hospital as a result of their injuries.

"Of the seven, six were burnt beyond recognition," Mabuza said.

The road was closed to traffic following the accident and Mabuza advised motorists to use the KaNyamazane road to Mbombela.

