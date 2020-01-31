9 Lesotho nationals stoned to death in Joburg allegedly by fellow zama-zamas

The police have launched a massive manhunt for suspects who stoned nine Lesotho nationals to death in Matholeville, Johannesburg, on Friday.



Those killed were reportedly involved in illegal mining, said the police, adding they were allegedly stoned to death by fellow zama-zamas from Lesotho.

"The bodies of the nine Lesotho nationals were found lying in the streets of Matholeville while a 10th person was seriously injured. He was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated," they said.

The attacks occurred less than 24 hours after Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela and his team raided the area during Operation Okae Molao.

He has mobilised different law enforcement agencies to hunt down the suspects.

"We condemn this barbaric attack and we will ensure that no stone will be left unturned in making the people of Matholeville and Roodepoort feel safe. The suspects will be arrested as soon as possible, and the police will not sleep until we found them," Mawela added.