9 people killed in Mpumalanga crash

Nine people have died as a result of a head-on collision on the N11 road between Middleburg and Hendrina, in Mpumalanga, EWN reported.

According to a statement released on Friday evening by Mpumalanga's MEC for Community Safety Gabisile Shabalala, the cause of the accident was unknown and the road was currently closed off to traffic as emergency personnel were still on scene.



According to EWN, it was understood that all nine passengers had been travelling in a minibus taxi when it collided with a truck.



"Eight of the deceased were burnt beyond recognition," the statement read.

According to Mpumalanga News, the deceased were believed to be employees at a nearby mine and were believe to have died on impact.

The drivers of the minibus taxi as well as the truck are believed to have sustained injuries and were taken to hospital, the publication reported.

A culpable homicide case has reportedly been opened by the police, the publication added.