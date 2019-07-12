 

9 people killed in Mpumalanga crash

2019-07-12 20:20

News24 Correspondent

Nine people have died as a result of a head-on collision on the N11 road between Middleburg and Hendrina, in Mpumalanga, EWN reported.

According to a statement released on Friday evening by Mpumalanga's MEC for Community Safety Gabisile Shabalala, the cause of the accident was unknown and the road was currently closed off to traffic as emergency personnel were still on scene.


According to EWN, it was understood that all nine passengers had been travelling in a minibus taxi when it collided with a truck.

"Eight of the deceased were burnt beyond recognition," the statement read.

According to Mpumalanga News, the deceased were believed to be employees at a nearby mine and were believe to have died on impact.

The drivers of the minibus taxi as well as the truck are believed to have sustained injuries and were taken to hospital, the publication reported.

A culpable homicide case has reportedly been opened by the police, the publication added. 

Read more on:    mbombela  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'We know how dangerous this place is' - says Philippi resident during police operation

46 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No Phuza Thursday as jackpot missed 2019-07-11 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 