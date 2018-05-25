9 robbers on the run after blowing up cash-in-transit van near Rustenburg

A gang of nine robbers targeted a cash-in-transit van near Rustenburg on Friday evening and wounded a police officer who tried to intervene, North West police said.

The van was driving from Thabazimbi when the gang pulled up in two vehicles around 18:20 and forced it to stop by firing shots, said North West police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani.



They blew up the van with explosives and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Funani said that no one had yet been arrested.



Cases of armed robbery and attempted murder were opened.



The latest incident follows several cash-in-transit robberies in various locations.

On Thursday evening, a group of robbers blew up a cash-in-transit van during a heist along the R38 road, between Barberton and Badplaas in Limpopo.

Also in Limpopo, on May 21, a group of more than 10 robbers struck a Fidelity van, bombing the vehicle and shooting at the crew sitting in the back. One crew member was wounded.

The group made off with an undisclosed amount of money. No arrests were made.

In a separate incident the previous day, police launched a manhunt for about eight suspects following a cash-in-transit heist at Southdale Mall, just outside the Johannesburg CBD.

It was believed that the driver was approached by about eight suspects who pointed firearms at him and forced him to open the van.

The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money. No arrests have been made.



In Boksburg on May 17, two G4S vans were blown up during a heist. Five men were arrested, while others escaped.