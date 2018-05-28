 

9-year-old girl shot dead in apparent KZN hijacking

2018-05-28 10:23

Mxolisi Mngadi

A shooting has claimed the life of a girl. (iStock)

A shooting has claimed the life of a girl. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 9-year-old girl was shot dead, apparently by hijackers, while in a car near a school in Shallcross, Durban on Monday morning.

She was taken to Chatsmed Hospital where she was declared dead, Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.

The shooting occurred near the Marklands Secondary School, according to Jamieson.

Jamieson said a man, believed to be a hijacker, was also shot dead on the scene.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele confirmed that two people died during the shooting.

"I'm on my way to the scene now where I'll get more details," she said.

More to follow.

Read more on:    durban  |  hijackings  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Top law firm in conflict claim

11 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Accused of his wife's murder, Jason Rohde takes the stand
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Khayelitsha 10:09 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Hermanus 09:59 AM
Road name: PROTEST ACTION

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, May 26 2018-05-26 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 