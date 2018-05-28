9-year-old girl shot dead in apparent KZN hijacking

What To Read Next

A 9-year-old girl was shot dead, apparently by hijackers, while in a car near a school in Shallcross, Durban on Monday morning.

She was taken to Chatsmed Hospital where she was declared dead, Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.

The shooting occurred near the Marklands Secondary School, according to Jamieson.

Jamieson said a man, believed to be a hijacker, was also shot dead on the scene.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele confirmed that two people died during the shooting.

"I'm on my way to the scene now where I'll get more details," she said.

More to follow.

