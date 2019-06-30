 

900 arrested in month-end weekend police raids in Gauteng

2019-06-30 21:46

Sesona Ngqakamba

JMPD officers raid buildings in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. (File, Sesona Ngqakamba, News24)

JMPD officers raid buildings in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. (File, Sesona Ngqakamba, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

More than 900 people in Gauteng were arrested in joint operations by the police, metro police departments, Gauteng traffic police, SARS, Home Affairs and other agencies during the month-end weekend.

The operations were conducted under the theme "O Kae Molao" (Where is the law?”) in the West Rand, Sedibeng, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

Provincial police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the operations resulted in the recovery of 16 unlicensed firearms and of stolen cars, counterfeit goods and drugs.

A 16-year-old was also arrested for alleged murder of a 14-year-old in Westbury.

Masondo said it is alleged that the teenagers were in the same apartment when the suspect who was carrying the firearm allegedlywho pulled the trigger and the bullet hit the deceased.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the firearm used was stolen in Moffatview last month and police managed to trace and arrest a 19-year-old who is alleged to be responsible for the theft of (the) firearm," he said.

Two suspects were also arrested in Diepsloot after they were found in possession of unlicensed firearms. The firearms were recovered through a tip-off from residents and when police were conducting a stop and search operation.

Four hundred and ninety others were arrested for various serious crimes. Counterfeit goods worth thousands of rands were also confiscated, said Masondo.

"Operations in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni saw more than 350 suspects arrested with 50 undocumented persons taken into custody.

"Fines issued in relation to Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) amounted to R120 000 and 30 suspects were arrested for drug-related cases while 43 were arrested by detectives during a search for wanted suspects. Counterfeit goods including illicit cigarettes were also confiscated during the operation."

Other operations conducted in the West Rand covering Kagiso, Magalies and Westonaria led to the arrest of more than 120 suspects for crimes including murder, arson, possession of unlicensed firearms, theft, malicious damage to property, drunk driving, possession of stolen property and malicious damage to property. 

The suspects are all expected to appear in various magistrates courts soon, said Masondo.

Read more on:    johannesburg ­  |  courts  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Free perks for ministers: Here are 8 car, travel and housing benefits

2019-06-30 16:33

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Friday feels for one lucky player 2019-06-28 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 