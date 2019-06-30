900 arrested in month-end weekend police raids in Gauteng

More than 900 people in Gauteng were arrested in joint operations by the police, metro police departments, Gauteng traffic police, SARS, Home Affairs and other agencies during the month-end weekend.

The operations were conducted under the theme "O Kae Molao" (Where is the law?”) in the West Rand, Sedibeng, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

Provincial police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the operations resulted in the recovery of 16 unlicensed firearms and of stolen cars, counterfeit goods and drugs.

A 16-year-old was also arrested for alleged murder of a 14-year-old in Westbury.

Masondo said it is alleged that the teenagers were in the same apartment when the suspect who was carrying the firearm allegedlywho pulled the trigger and the bullet hit the deceased.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the firearm used was stolen in Moffatview last month and police managed to trace and arrest a 19-year-old who is alleged to be responsible for the theft of (the) firearm," he said.

Two suspects were also arrested in Diepsloot after they were found in possession of unlicensed firearms. The firearms were recovered through a tip-off from residents and when police were conducting a stop and search operation.

Four hundred and ninety others were arrested for various serious crimes. Counterfeit goods worth thousands of rands were also confiscated, said Masondo.

"Operations in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni saw more than 350 suspects arrested with 50 undocumented persons taken into custody.

"Fines issued in relation to Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) amounted to R120 000 and 30 suspects were arrested for drug-related cases while 43 were arrested by detectives during a search for wanted suspects. Counterfeit goods including illicit cigarettes were also confiscated during the operation."

Other operations conducted in the West Rand covering Kagiso, Magalies and Westonaria led to the arrest of more than 120 suspects for crimes including murder, arson, possession of unlicensed firearms, theft, malicious damage to property, drunk driving, possession of stolen property and malicious damage to property.

The suspects are all expected to appear in various magistrates courts soon, said Masondo.