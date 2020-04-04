 

95 gender-based violence arrests during province-wide operation

2020-04-04 10:44

Nicole McCain

Police at a road block in Khayelitsha. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Police at a road block in Khayelitsha. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng police officers arrested 572 suspects, across the province, on Thursday during Operation O Kae Molao. Among the arrested suspects, 95 were wanted for gender-based violence.

Other charges include crimes against children, murder, malicious damage to property, assault and domestic violence.

The operation, led by Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, saw detective raids and the tracing of wanted suspects. 

Arrests were made in Sedibeng (39), where some of the wanted suspects were linked to serious and violence crimes; Johannesburg (110); Ekurhuleni (193); Tshwane (188); and the West Rand (42), for various crimes ranging from murder, rape, hijacking, possession of stolen motor vehicles, theft, kidnapping, business robbery and other serious and violent crimes.

More than 20 of the suspects were arrested for possession of dagga, and another three were arrested for suspected drug dealing in Hilbrow, with drugs were seized during the operation.

Various roadblocks were set up across the province and resulted in several vehicles being discontinued and fines amounting to thousands of rands being issued.

In the West Rand, parallel operations saw police conducting roads block in the West Rand precincts where four suspects were arrested. These arrests were made in addition to the 42 made during the detective raids for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as dagga.

Read more on:    saps  |  gauteng  |  gender-based violence  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Plans in motion to move thousands from Dunoon, but some residents say they won't go

2020-04-04 10:07

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Plans in motion to move thousands from Dunoon, but some residents say they won't go
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 03:06 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

Cape Town 03:03 AM
Road name: Taxi Services

More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player just got R324K richer 2020-04-03 21:39 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 