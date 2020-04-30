 

962 schools robbed, vandalised, torched since start of lockdown

2020-04-30 20:48

Sesona Ngqakamba

File photo - Vandalism at Eminyezaneni school in KZN. (Holly Charlton, News24)

File photo - Vandalism at Eminyezaneni school in KZN. (Holly Charlton, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Department of Basic Education says at least 962 schools across the country have been vandalised and robbed since the start of the national lockdown.

In all of the incidents, administration blocks and laboratories have been targeted, and ICT (information and communications technology) equipment stolen, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said on Thursday.

READ | 'Syndicate behind school vandalism in Gauteng'

She added that classrooms had also been set alight by vandals. 

Motshekga was briefing the media to outline the department's Covid-19 plan, to ensure that schools are ready to resume teaching and learning in a safe space. 

"I will be failing my duty if I don't express my deep concern about what is happening to our schools during the lockdown," the minister said.

Worst hit

The Umlazi District in KwaZulu-Natal is among the worst hit, with 41 schools affected, Motshekga added. 

Food meant for the school nutrition programme had also been stolen from the premises.

READ | KZN Education MEC suspects criminals behind school fires

The minister said the department was concerned, and she appealed to the community to assist the police in nabbing the culprits.

Motshekga also welcomed the work done by the police in ensuring that those behind the vandalism and robberies were brought to book.   

Gauteng is another hard-hit province, where over 60 schools had been reportedly burgled and vandalised, News24 previously reported

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Plan to phase in pupils from June only a proposal for now - Motshekga

2020-04-30 20:32

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Education update: Angie Motshekga and Blade Nzimande brief media
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 02:56 AM
Road name: Taxi Services

Cape Town 02:56 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 40 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 