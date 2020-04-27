97 people arrested as Gauteng cracks down on lockdown contraventions

Nearly 100 people have been arrested for lockdown infringements during an operation over the weekend in Tshwane East.

The operation, led by Police Minister Bheki Cele and Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, included various roadblocks and hotspots in Mamelodi East, Eersterus, Nellmapius and Silverton.

During the operation, 97 people were arrested on various contraventions and police also recovered an illegal firearm at one of the roadblocks.

The contraventions included exceeding the permitted loading capacity, where one taxi had 22 passengers, including children; transporting passengers with no valid permits; selling of liquor; failure to confine to place of residence; and possession of drugs.

At one of the roadblocks, a taxi, with only a driver, was searched and officers found a number of bags which the driver claimed were his. Inside one of the bags was an illegal firearm.

"It was only at this point that the driver confirmed to the police that the luggage actually belonged to a number of unknown passengers he had dropped off as he approached the roadblock, in an attempt to avoid trouble with the law. According to the driver, the passengers allegedly had no permits for their movement," said police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

The man was arrested for possession of the illegal firearm and further investigation is under way to establish whether the firearm may be linked to any previous violent crimes.

During the operation, police also raided a tavern and arrested two men for selling liquor, which is in contravention of the lockdown regulations.

Cele implored Gauteng police and law enforcement agencies not to neglect back routes and farm routes during the operations, so as to prevent the movement of individuals between provinces.

