 

99 police officials did business with SAPS between 2014 and 2019 - Cele

2020-01-14 23:07
(Brenton Geach, Gallo Images, file)

Ninety-nine police officials were found to be doing business with the SA Police Service (SAPS) between 2014 and 2019, even though it is illegal to do so.

This is according to Police Minister Bheki Cele who replied to a parliamentary question from the DA's police spokesperson Andrew Whitfield.

Whitfield asked how many police members and their immediate family members were doing business with the SAPS and entities reporting to him, where doing business included the direct awarding of tenders, or police members who were directors or members of companies directly doing business with the SAPS.

In addition to the 99 officials, 101 immediate family members were also found to be doing business with the police in the same period.

"The monetary value of the services rendered and/or goods delivered in terms of the Top 20 of the specified contracts from 2014 to 2019 is R6 798 693.86," his response read.

Among the businesses listed were catering, woodwork and protection services.

Two made well over R1m – Hizoline and Royale Energy (Pty) Ltd with R3 181 369.35 and Molotsi Productions CC with R1 344 826.

Cele said no SAPS members made disclosures and five companies disclosed their relationships with family members police employed.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen

