A lifetime of fighting for gay rights: Funeka Soldaat tells her own story

Her
book has all the makings of a gripping bestseller – a fearless hero, numerous
near-death experiences, all centred around what, at the time, was seen as
forbidden love.
But there's nothing fictional
about
Uhambo, by Funeka Soldaat. It
tells her life story in her own words, from realising that her tomboyish
behaviour was more than it seemed, to surviving a heinous attack for which her
assailants have never been punished.
The book is aimed at young, black
lesbians and their families, the lifelong gender activist says.
"The issue of homosexuality
being un-African still [exists] and is going to continue. We still have to deal
with it. It's important that it sinks into people's head that homosexuality has
nothing to do with culture, religion or whatever. It's who you are, and it's up
to you to choose how you live your life."
In her book, the struggle veteran
reflects on growing up in the 1960s, when coming out was "not so
fashionable", campaigning against hate crimes after being gang-raped over
20 years ago, and the hurdles she had to get over to eventually marry her wife,
Ntandokazi.
"For years, I focused so
much on what's happening out there. I never thought of myself, never reflected
on things that were so hurtful in my family growing up, how I struggled as a
lesbian when I was just a confused kid," she says.
"And it's important that we
not allow other people to write our history, because they always write it
wrong. I wanted to write [my own] so that it’s correct."
'You can't
just kill because of how she lives her life'
Soldaat is a co-founder of Free
Gender, a black lesbian activist and advocacy organisation based in
Khayelitsha. It was established almost 10 years ago as a group which lobbied
for justice for Zoliswa Nkonyana, a teenager who was stabbed and stoned to
death because of her sexual orientation.
Her killers – Lubabalo Ntlabathi,
Sicelo Mase, Luyanda Londzi and Mbulelo Damba – were eventually sentenced by
the Khayelitsha Regional Court to 18 years, four of which were suspended for
five years.
Free Gender was a starting point
with a focus of making sure there was less violence towards lesbians in
townships, she says.
"[Gay rights] is a human struggle.
You can't just kill [someone] because of how she lives her life."
Soldaat herself has endured a
number of physical attacks, including being stabbed with knives and pangas, by
attackers seemingly offended by who she is.
In 1995, she survived so-called
"corrective" rape when she was attacked by four armed men while
walking home.
She attempted to report it at the
Lingelethu West police station, where she was told there was no police van to
attend to her complaint.
'The rape
shook my world'
She sat in the charge office
until two officers arrived and were instructed to "take this rape
victim" to the clinic. "I thought to myself, 'Oh, that's my name now.
Rape victim'."
After being taken to the clinic
in the back of a police van, a nurse there referred her back to the
authorities.
The officers had left and she had
to walk back to the police station alone, in the middle of the night. Soldaat
again tried to lay a charge, but had to tell her story to two different
officers who asked her what had happened.
She didn't open her case and
slept outside the police station, as it was too dangerous to walk home.
"The rape shook my
world," Soldaat says.
"I nearly died in all those
incidents. But it would be wrong to die in silence. I would rather die with
people knowing [why]."
For years, she held on to her
animosity towards the police.
Workshops, conferences and
seminars to address underlying homophobia and the secondary victimisation of
victims in the police ranks has seen her feelings towards the authorities
change.
"Now I work with them,"
Soldaat says. She is actively involved in her local community policing forum.
Soldaat recalls the difficulty
she had in trying to set a date to marry her then-girlfriend of five years,
Ntando, in 2011.
The Khayelitsha Home Affairs office
simply never had a date available when she explained she wanted to marry a
woman. She travelled to the Cape Town office, where there was "no
drama" or unhelpful staff.
Family
love
Originally from Steynsburg in the
Eastern Cape, Soldaat laughs when she speaks about her loved ones in the
province she still considers home.
"When I visited all those
years ago, they said [my being gay] was just a phase, and that by the age of 40,
I would have outgrown it. I'm going to be 60 soon," she jokes.
She and her own mother were
estranged for 10 years after she came out.
"I was her only child. She
was disappointed because she wanted grandchildren," Soldaat recalls.
It's important to Soldaat that
parents who suspect their child is gay read her book and realise the importance
of familial love and acceptance.
Her grandmother Nomawuntini loved
her unconditionally. She is one of the people to whom Soldaat has dedicated her
book.
"My grandmother never asked
me anything [about my sexuality]. She got so mad when other people dared,"
she recalls fondly.
"Whenever I have been
attacked, I believe my ancestors always looked after me. My grandmother is
working overtime."
Abuse also
comes from 'within'
Soldaat says she is growing old
and needs to pass the baton to younger activists to take their issues forward.
Modern lesbians have freedom to
have fun and explore their sexuality, she believes, but need to find a balance.
"You can't leave politics
out of it. Being a lesbian, being a woman, is politics," Soldaat insists.
Soldaat adds that same sex rape
is an issue that needs more accountability, as "the trash" also comes
"from inside".
"Domestic violence within,
abuse within – nobody is touching these issues. All of us are so focused on
looking at the people who are messing with our rights on the outside, we don’t
look at what is happening inside.
"Patriarchy is happening on
the inside, too much. You have masculine lesbians and feminine lesbians. There
are butch [masculine] lesbians who are abusive to their partners and nobody is
talking about it."
Uhambo will be launched at the Isivivana Centre in Mzala Street,
Khayelitsha on February 15 at 15:00, and at 6 Spin Street Restaurant, Cape Town
on February 25 at 16:00. Copies will be on sale for R150 in Khayelitsha and R200 in Cape
Town.