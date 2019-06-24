 

A month after arresting woman taking selfies in Sea Point, police still haven't returned her house keys

2019-06-24 13:16

Ella Ndongeni, GroundUp

Esethu Mcinjana, 23, was arrested on the promenade in Sea Point. (Supplied: Esethu Mcinjana)

Esethu Mcinjana, 23, was arrested on the promenade in Sea Point. (Supplied: Esethu Mcinjana)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A month after Esethu Mcinjana was arrested on the Sea Point beachfront while waiting for a job interview, police say the investigation into her arrest "is almost finalised", GroundUp reported.

The 23-year-old from Blue Downs was arrested for being in possession of "vehicle breaking implements". Mcinjana says she was actually waiting for a job interview at a hotel. She had arrived an hour earlier and she was taking selfies on the beachfront when SAPS' Sergeant Smith approached her and demanded to search her bag.

The "vehicle breaking implement" was an old, plastic remote control which Mcinjana uses as a key holder. Police have not yet returned her house keys to her.

Although the hotel confirmed the interview to the police that day, Mcinjana was still held overnight on Sunday, May 19, at the Sea Point police station. She was released on the Monday at 15:00.

After GroundUp reported the incident on May 23, there was a public outcry and the hashtag #justiceforesethu circulated on Twitter.

SAPS officer on 'leave'

Mcinjana says representatives from the SAPS provincial legal services came to her house to take a statement on May 29. She showed them the video she had taken of the incident.

"They told me that I would hear back from them once the investigation is complete," she said.

A week later, the Western Cape Police Ombudsman also came to take a statement.

Western Cape police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said last week: "The investigation into the matter involving Esethu Mcinjana is almost finalised; the outcome will be made known to the media in due time."

Police did not answer GroundUp's questions on when Mcinjana could expect to receive her house keys, and whether Smith and the other arresting officer were still working while the investigation was under way.

However, sources at the Sea Point police station say Smith has been on "leave".

After the GroundUp report, Mcinjana was called by the hotel and given a chance to attend a job interview. Her application was successful and she has been accepted for a paid learnership, starting July 1.

Mcinjana says she is grateful for the support she has received from people after her ordeal.


Read more on:    esethu mcinjana  |  cape town  |  social media  |  crime  |  police
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Seven people convicted of cable theft, attempted theft in Cape Town

38 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One Daily Lotto player is R220 000 richer 2019-06-23 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 