 

Abandoned newborn boy found alive in Plessislaer, KZN

2019-11-24 19:41
(Supplied by ER24)

(Supplied by ER24)

An abandoned new born baby was found alive in Plessislaer in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning, ER24 said.

Spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said a search and rescue team followed a footpath to where residents said they heard a baby crying. 

"Shortly afterwards, ER24 paramedics met the team on the path where they found them carrying the baby boy." 

They found him in a pit.

Suffering from hypothermia, he was treated on the scene and taken to hospital for further care. 

The circumstances of the incident are unknown.

