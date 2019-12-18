 

'AbaThembu king wants a presidential pardon, not parole'

2019-12-18 15:13

Lizeka Tandwa

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo. (File, Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo. (File, Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo may have to stew in prison a little longer while he waits for President Cyril Ramaphosa to respond to his request for a presidential pardon. 

Ramaphosa granted the king remission of his sentence, Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola announced on Reconciliation Day.

The remission meant that 12 months of Dalindyebo's 12-year sentence for arson, assault, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice was reduced. 

However, the king was not satisfied with the parole conditions. 

His spokesperson, Mthunzi Ngonyama, spoke to News24 and said parole placed the king under stringent conditions which would be extremely difficult to comply with, "given the nature of his job". 

"Imagine a king that rules with a dark cloud hanging over his head. Lamola talked about the pending presidential pardon that [has been] sitting with the president for the last eight months, still not being concluded. He said the president is still considering it. For eight months?

"The former justice minister (Michael Masutha) recommended to the president a presidential pardon with [the] expungement of [his] criminal record in April [yet] today he is working on the report."

"The king still needs answers about his presidential pardon application to be able to make up his mind thoroughly about his condition," Ngonyama added.

Dalindyebo has been eligible for parole since October.

Earlier this year, News24 reported that Ramaphosa was considering granting Dalindyebo a presidential pardon.

News24 also understands that some ANC national executive committee members have also campaigned on Dalindyebo's behalf.

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  ronald lamola  |  buyelekhaya dalindyebo
NEXT ON NEWS24X

JUST IN | HPCSA suspends paediatric surgeon arrested for culpable homicide

52 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH LIVE | EFF president Julius Malema delivers closing address of 2nd elective conference
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:27 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:27 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Four Daily Lotto players walk away with jackpot 2019-12-17 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 