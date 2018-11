The wife of a restaurant owner who was abducted from a Cape Town restaurant on Friday night has been reunited with her family, police have confirmed.

An eyewitness and patron Tracey Rose told News24 that five men arrived in a black SUV at the 1890 House Sushi and Grill in Observatory on Friday at around 21:50.

"Two [of the men] stayed outside while [the other] three walked into the restaurant, right past the sushi counter to the back. They knew where to go," Rose said.

The men were armed.

After "shuffling" for a while, the men took the owner's wife with them.

"They put her in the car and sped off," Rose said.

Police arrived at the restaurant at around 22:20, she said, upon which the restaurant was closed as officers interviewed eyewitnesses.



Woodstock SAPS confirmed the incident to News24. and said the woman was traced and found alive.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said during an "intense investigation" by Woodstock SAPS, it was revealed that the woman had been dumped in the vicinity of N1 City at around 02:00.



“The victim was unharmed. No ransom request was made to the family,” Traut said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and a case of kidnapping has been opened, Traut added.