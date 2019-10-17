 

About 300 Gauteng pupils fall ill after allegedly eating sweets from local hawker

Ntwaagae Seleka

Hundreds of pupils fell ill after allegedly eating sweets from a vendor. (iStock)

About 300 primary school pupils in Orange Farm have been treated for stomach cramps and vomiting after they allegedly ate sweets from a local hawker on Thursday.

Five other pupils were transferred to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto.

Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the pupils from Nomini Primary School in Orange Farm, were treated at the Stretford Community Healthcare Centre.

"The pupils were treated after presenting symptoms of stomach cramps and vomiting. It is suspected that the learners fell sick as a result of consuming the same type of sweets from a local hawker.

"A school health team has been sent to the school to conduct an investigation," said Kekana.

