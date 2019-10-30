 

About 60 000 new placements available for Gauteng pupils

2019-10-30 19:56
The Gauteng Department of Education says it has notified parents via text messages on Wednesday that about 60 000 new placements are available for pupils. 

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the information was sent to parents of pupils whose application statuses were "pending" on the system. 

He added the province's district and school admission staff have been summoned to resolve all outstanding placements. 

Lesufi urged parents to check their SMSes and emails, adding they could also log on to the online system and accept the offers that have been sent to them. 

"There are around 77 000 parents who have neither declined nor accepted our offers, so they are about to forfeit the places," he tweeted.

In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, Lesufi said: “We wish to reiterate that Parents who have already received offers of placement must accept before it is forfeited. It is important to remember that the Admission Regulations criteria and capacity of each school will determine the number of applicants that receive placement offers and the number of learners ultimately admitted to a school. We have summoned all our district admission coordinators to a central location so that they can resolve all outstanding placements. Furthermore, we have urged our officials to diligently attend to each parent and not take them from pillar to post.” 

The department said it is indebted to all parents who accepted their offers and appreciate the patience of those awaiting offers of placement to be made by October 31, 2019.

Earlier in October, News24 reported that the department's call centre for 2020 school admissions had been bombarded by people who had forgotten the passwords they used for the online portal. 

- Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba

