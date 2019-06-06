About 700 homes affected by Cape Town rains, flooding - City

Charmaine Leonard (right) says she was watching television when she realised that the water was coming through her door. (Kamva Somdyala, News24)

The City of Cape Town disaster risk management says no evacuations or emergency shelters have been activated following two days of heavy rains and flooding in some parts of the city.

Approximately 700 homes were affected when inclement weather swept through parts of the Western Cape on Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

On Thursday, the City's disaster risk management said they had received a few calls for flooding relating to Wednesday's rainfall in some parts of the city.

"We are in the process of assessments and will advise of these as soon as possible," said disaster management's Mandy Thomas. She added that other City services were currently busy with mop-up operations.

On Wednesday, the City's risk management said officials had completed assessments at informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Strand, Gugulethu and Crossroads.

Asked about the state of preparedness for upcoming winter rains, Thomas said the City was prepared to deal and cope with its effects, particularly in informal settlements.

On Wednesday, News24 reported on how affected families in Manenberg were busy with mop-up operations of their own following Tuesday's heavy downpour.

Most residents pointed to around their thigh area to illustrate how deep the flooding was, both in their homes and on the streets.

"No evacuations or emergency sheltering have been activated," disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said on Wednesday.

"Plastic sheeting to fix leaking roofs has been issued," she added.



