Abrahams spotted at Parliament, but 'not to discuss Zuma'

Cape Town – National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams was spotted in the parliamentary precinct on Wednesday but said he was not there to discuss matters relating to President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa were hosting Cabinet committee meetings at Tuynhuys, the Presidency's Cape Town office in the precinct, on Wednesday.

The NPA head walked past Tuynhuys twice on Wednesday afternoon.

He told journalists he was meeting Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) chairperson Themba Godi and Justice Minister Michael Masutha.

"I'm not discussing any other matters," Abrahams said as he walked, followed by journalists.

When asked if he had met with Zuma, Abrahams said no. He did not answer any other questions, including one about whether he had been fired and another about whether he would be reinstating the outstanding 783 counts against Zuma.

'Bad timing'

Godi confirmed that he had had talks in a meeting with Abrahams in his office in the Good Hope Building in Parliament, which is next to Tuynhuys.

"They were about issues relating to the anti-corruption task team, and cases from last year that we want the NPA to get on board with."

Godi laughed at the suggestion that Abrahams' appearance had anything to do with Zuma and the current uncertainty surrounding his stay as president.

He put it down to bad timing.

He hoped that the NPA would take up the cases that Scopa has identified for prosecution in 2018.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo told News24 on Wednesday a date for the State of the Nation Address (SONA) had not been proposed yet.

Budget speech to go ahead as planned

Parliament's presiding officers and chief whips agreed at a meeting on Wednesday that they still prefer for the address to take place within a week.

The budget speech, scheduled for February 21, will still go ahead as planned and, while not ideal, can take place before SONA.

The outcomes of discussions between Ramaphosa and Zuma will ultimately dictate the way forward, as they will have implications for Parliament.

Preparations for SONA are therefore still continuing and Parliament is waiting for a formal announcement.

Zuma and Ramaphosa meanwhile were still at Tuynhuys in Parliament at the time of publishing.

