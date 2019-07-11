 

Absa job ad on notorious Facebook page is a scam

2019-07-11 10:39

Dancan Bwire

(PHOTO: Supplied)

(PHOTO: Supplied)

A fake advert posted on the Facebook page "Jobs learnership and bursary" on June 30 claims Absa bank, one of South Africa's largest financial services organisations, is hiring.

The ad says Absa is looking for bank tellers. It asks those interested to comment "HELP" on the post to receive full details of the vacancies.

In the comments section, the page admins add: "We'll HELP if you SHARE this post on all Facebook groups and friends, the more you share will be called for job interview soon we'll monitor everything on database and only send info about Jobs to those who Shared!"

Clues the ad is fake

Africa Check has already exposed a number of fake ads on the "Jobs learnership and bursary" page. We've asked organisations featured on the page to clarify if the adverts are theirs, and they have distanced themselves from them.

Like previous fakes, the Absa advert provides a link for job seekers to apply, but it leads to a different, unrelated advert in a WordPress blog – not to Absa's official website.

A link to download "application forms" leads to the same blog.

At the bottom of the blog, there's a link to the legitimate website of Absa's graduate programme which began recruitment for the 2020 cohort on April 4, and closed on June 30.

'Someone is misleading the public'

Africa Check asked Absa about the advert.

"It's all not true. Someone is misleading the public. Please refer to the official Absa site for opportunities," Absa Group's graduate programme team told us via email.

Fake internship offers

The team also said fake offers for internships at the bank had been advertised recently and cautioned the public against falling for them.

"In the past week, the bank has received various inquiries about an internship programme. Unfortunately, this is false advertising as the bank only advertises on its verified social accounts," the team said.

Read more on:    absa  |  social media  |  fake news
