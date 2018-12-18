ACCIDENTS: More reckless driving on SA's roads as festive season enters its peak

Numerous fatalities and accidents have been recorded on SA's roads since the beginning of the festive season and, as the silly season enters its peak, even more reports have emerged.

The Daily Dispatch reported on Tuesday that an Intercape bus driver was suspended after a video of him went viral on social media over the weekend.

In the 13-second video clip, the bus could be seen passing two trucks around a bend on solid double white lines. The video received thousands of views and shares.

The bus had been travelling from Cape Town to Durban.

Passenger Kiewiet Pretorius, said the driver had overtaken a few other cars in a similar fashion.

According to Intercape, the driver, who has been working for the company since August 2016, was suspended pending a disciplinary hearing.

Meanwhile, tragedy struck a Durban family on Sunday when a woman was killed in an alleged hit-and-run accident on her daughter's wedding day.

IOL reported the mother was killed and three others injured after the vehicle they had been travelling in overturned on the N2 north-bound before the M1 Higginson Highway off-ramp.

The car landed on its roof on the highway and paramedics declared the woman dead on the scene.

It was reported that the occupants of the car just had their hair done in preparation for the wedding.

Social media posts indicated that witnesses to the accident were sought.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Montclair police were investigating a case of culpable homicide.

JMPD clamping down

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe revealed on Tuesday that there had been at least 11 fatalities on the city's roads over the festive season – down from 17 over the same period in 2017.

Tembe also noted that the arrest of at least 821 drunk drivers was recorded in November. This category of arrests was significantly higher than the more than 600 recorded in October.

He said they had also recovered 121 stolen motor vehicles and arrested 13 people for reckless and negligent driving.



