 

ACCIDENTS: More reckless driving on SA's roads as festive season enters its peak

2018-12-18 17:29

Kaveel Singh

Numerous fatalities and accidents have been recorded on SA's roads since the beginning of the festive season and, as the silly season enters its peak, even more reports have emerged.

The Daily Dispatch reported on Tuesday that an Intercape bus driver was suspended after a video of him went viral on social media over the weekend.

In the 13-second video clip, the bus could be seen passing two trucks around a bend on solid double white lines. The video received thousands of views and shares.

The bus had been travelling from Cape Town to Durban.

Passenger Kiewiet Pretorius, said the driver had overtaken a few other cars in a similar fashion.

According to Intercape, the driver, who has been working for the company since August 2016, was suspended pending a disciplinary hearing.

Meanwhile, tragedy struck a Durban family on Sunday when a woman was killed in an alleged hit-and-run accident on her daughter's wedding day.

IOL reported the mother was killed and three others injured after the vehicle they had been travelling in overturned on the N2 north-bound before the M1 Higginson Highway off-ramp.

The car landed on its roof on the highway and paramedics declared the woman dead on the scene.

It was reported that the occupants of the car just had their hair done in preparation for the wedding.

Social media posts indicated that witnesses to the accident were sought.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Montclair police were investigating a case of culpable homicide.

JMPD clamping down

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe revealed on Tuesday that there had been at least 11 fatalities on the city's roads over the festive season – down from 17 over the same period in 2017.

Tembe also noted that the arrest of at least 821 drunk drivers was recorded in November. This category of arrests was significantly higher than the more than 600 recorded in October.

He said they had also recovered 121 stolen motor vehicles and arrested 13 people for reckless and negligent driving.


Read more on:    durban  |  cape town  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma's legal mire deepens as Zimbabwe farmers seek R1.9bn

2018-12-18 16:37

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Taxi collision leaves 1 dead in Ballito
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 15 December Lottery draw 2018-12-15 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 