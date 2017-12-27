 

Acclaimed South African artist killed

2017-12-27 22:22

James de Villiers

Cape Town – Acclaimed South African landscape artist Walter Meyer has been killed, Northern Cape police said on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to News24 from Upington, Captain Jack September confirmed the death of the 52-year-old painter.

September, however, said police would release details surrounding Meyer's death on Thursday morning.

Born in Aliwal North, Eastern Cape, Meyer matriculated in 1982 and obtained a BA degree in fine art (painting) from the University of Pretoria in 1989.

Meyer was awarded the FNB "Vita Art Now" Merit Award in 1994 and walked away with two New Signatures first prize awards in 1984 and 1987 respectively.

His work has been shown in Germany, New York and Namibia and he counts the City Council of Pretoria, the Reader's Digest (USA), the South African National Gallery, the Rupert Foundation and South African Reserve Bank among the collectors of his work.

At the time of an exhibition in 2012, Graham's Fine Art Gallery said Meyer always expressed himself through landscapes.

"From the arid and unforgiving terrain of the Namib Desert, the Karoo and the Kalahari through the small towns and dilapidated farmhouses dotted across the South African terrain to the rich vegetation around Camps Bay and the sparkling blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean," the gallery said of the scenes depicted in his work.


