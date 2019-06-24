 

'Account was hacked,' Mngxitama claims after BLF secretary general tweets that he is not a member

2019-06-24 14:29

Ethan Van Diemen

Andile Mngxitama, (Photo: Wikus de Wet)

Andile Mngxitama, (Photo: Wikus de Wet)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The leadership of Black First Land First (BLF) are in a public tussle, with claims and counterclaims of non-membership and impropriety being flung at one another. 

According to a statement released on the BLF official Twitter page, its controversial leader Andile Mngxitama is not a member of the party.

The statement, or "letter of suspension", reads: "The letter serves to confirm to the general membership and the media that the following Comrades; Andile Mngxitama and Shanta Balashkrina are not genuine members of BLF until such time they provide proof of membership…"

politics,black land first,south africa,blf,andile
The statement released by BLF (Image: Supplied)

Speaking to News24 on Monday, Mngxitama said: "I have read the statement... our Twitter account, the passwords there were altered.

"It looks like at this point our Twitter account has been hacked."

Asked about the authenticity of the statement, the leader of the "Land or Death" party said it was not a BLF statement.

"Not [that] it's not... I mean, the SG is suspended, he's facing a number of charges. He has asked for an extension, to respond to them, and he has been granted an extension.

"That suspension has got nothing to do with this letter circulating right now. He [was] suspended three weeks ago," said Mngxitama.

In a follow up interview, Mngxitama added: "The BLF Twitter account has been hacked. The SG has been suspended for over three weeks. He is facing numerous charges. He has asked for an extension from DC. He is a fairly new member; I appointed him a year ago. It seems he has gone rogue. Instead of subjecting himself to the DC, he is making untrue statements."

In a telephonic interview with News24, BLF secretary general Siphesihle Jele, in whose name the statement was issued, insisted on the authenticity of the statement, adding that the Twitter account had not been hacked.

"The statement stands. It is authentic...there is no hacking, no hacking of the Twitter account," said Jele.

"We are authorised, it is our statement... we are challenging them to produce proof."

The BLF leader has since provided what seems to be proof.

black land first, politics, political party, blf

BLF leader, Andile Mngxitama sent this image, adding, "Can he [Siphesihle Jele] produce his membership?" (Image: Supplied)

The genesis of the conflict appears to be in relation to the formation of a union. Jele has been accused of forming a union using the database of BLF. 

"You don't need a database of a particular political party to open a union," Jele said.

"BLF members consist of employed and unemployed people from a variety of provinces. How do you then take membership and say, 'no these are people who belong to us and they are employed, please open a union for us', you can't use a database to open a union.

"We discovered last year that he [Mngxitama] wasn't a member, but he was arrogant, he didn't budge."

Mngxitama and his party - which managed to garner a mere 0.11% of votes nationally in the May general elections, were most recently in the news after being ordered by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to refrain from continuing to accuse billionaire and mining mogul, Patrice Motsepe, of meddling in Botswana's politics News24 reported.

Read more on:    blf  |  andile mngxitama
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Natasha Mazzone touted as front runner for DA chief whip job

53 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One Daily Lotto player is R220 000 richer 2019-06-23 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 