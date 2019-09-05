 

Accused in fatal stabbing at Wynberg Court had been sentenced for separate culpable homicide

Jenna Etheridge

Blood inside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court. (Screenshot)

A man accused of stabbing another man to death in the corridors of the Wynberg Magistrate's Court has been sentenced for a separate culpable homicide case, it emerged on Thursday.

When Christopher Hukura was not present in the dock, Wynberg Magistrate Goolam Bawa was informed that he had been sentenced to 18 months in jail for the other case.

While details about the other case were not immediately available, it is understood that his suspended sentenced had been converted to direct imprisonment.

Hukura also stands accused of stabbing a 21-year-old man beneath the collarbone during a brawl in the corridors in July.

An advocate, who had witnessed the clash, told News24 that two groups had fought each other during a tea adjournment. He added he had seen a scuffle break out and knives drawn as the two groups attacked each other.

He had called a court orderly but when he looked again, he saw someone had been stabbed.

In a video circulating after the incident, the injured man can be seen lying on a bench inside a courtroom without his top on as a woman appears to compress his wound and two others attempt to help him.

Splatters of blood can be seen on some of the benches.

The court heard on Thursday that further investigation was needed with DNA, the knife used, video footage and whether the attack was gang-related.

If it was gang-related, Hakura faces the possibility of charges in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Hakura would appear via audio-visual link from prison on October 29. 

