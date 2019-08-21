Accused in Ukrainian hiker murder to remain behind bars

Three men accused of the murder of Ukrainian national, Ivan Ivanov, at the scenic East Fort on Chapman's Peak Drive have abandoned their bail application in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The three stood in the dock, turning back occasionally to mouth greetings to friends and relatives in the public gallery as the court heard that there was a mountain of work that still needed to be done in the case.

DNA tests have to be finalised on blood found on two of the accused, an identity parade has not yet been held, statements relating to the post-mortem on Ivanov's body have to be completed, and further witness statements must be gathered.

The three have already made admissions regarding the robbery and murder charges they face, the court heard during their last appearance.

Sinaye Mposelwa, 23, was the first to be arrested. He was allegedly caught fleeing from the scene in possession of Ivanov's backpack and covered in blood.

He is also the only person who may be identified since his name is already in the public domain.

READ: Moving memorial service held for slain Ukrainian hiker

The court has ordered that the identity of the other two accused and their pictures not be published before the identity parade is held.

One of the three accused had been out on parole at the time that Ivanov was killed.



A petition was started in July against the accused's release on bail. It had more than 15 000 signatures as of August 21.

Ivanov was taking a few rest days after a business trip for Bureau Veritas to South Africa, to train specialists in the certification of commodities. Although born in Odessa, Ukraine, he was based in Switzerland at the time of his death.

He decided to start a hike at East Fort on July 27, which is metres away from the famous Chapman's Peak Drive when he was stabbed to death.

Other people at the tourist spot raised the alarm. The three accused are from Hout Bay.

They will not appear in court in person on October 25, as the matter will be heard via audio visual stream.

