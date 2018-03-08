Accused's alleged shoddy business dealings emerge in Siam Lee case

Durban – The man accused of murdering KwaZulu-Natal woman Siam Lee will spend another month in jail after his bail application was adjourned to April.

It was a tedious second day of the much-anticipated bail application for the 29-year-old man. The prosecution focused largely on his business dealings, confirming details of his address and directorship at various companies.

The man owns a diesel processing plant called Better Fuels, based in Johannesburg, and the State focused on the environmental contraventions in relation to the plant.

READ: 'Confess to killing Siam Lee or leave in a body bag' – police allegedly tell accused

Prosecutor Surekha Marimuthoo told the court that the businessman had evaded a state official from the Department of Environmental Affairs who had attempted to reel in his company's alleged wrongdoings.

Defence lawyer Advocate Martin Krog questioned why this was a point of discussion, but Magistrate Mahomed Moutala explained: "It is to demonstrate his interaction with government. It is an example of his character that will affect his bail application."

Marimuthoo submitted an affidavit from the official whom the accused allegedly prevented from searching his factory.

'You cannot come here and ramble on and on'

In the affidavit the official labels the man as uncooperative and evasive.

"You refused to take her calls and you prevented her from searching your factory when she came through with a search warrant, you did not allow her to do her job," Marimuthoo commented on the affidavit.

The accused responded by questioning the official's procedure.

"She does not know how my business works. She does not understand how the factory has to operate. When she came through her warrant was not up to scratch and I got my attorneys involved."

Moutala however lambasted him saying he should have spoken to the official instead of evading her calls.

READ: PI company under scrutiny in Siam Lee accused bail application

"She has levelled very serious allegations against you sir. Perhaps you should have spoken to her before she had to come to you. You are questioning her knowledge of your factory when this is her mandate. This is what she does."

During back and forth exchanges throughout the day, the man's long drawn out explanations were also criticised.

"You can only answer questions... You cannot come here and ramble on and on. It is pertinent for the court to move forward and you will have to be more concise," Moutala said.

Lee went missing early in January and was eventually found in a cane field in New Hanover.