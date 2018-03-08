 

Accused's alleged shoddy business dealings emerge in Siam Lee case

2018-03-08 19:50

Kaveel Singh

Siam Lee. (Image via Facebook)

Siam Lee. (Image via Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – The man accused of murdering KwaZulu-Natal woman Siam Lee will spend another month in jail after his bail application was adjourned to April.

It was a tedious second day of the much-anticipated bail application for the 29-year-old man. The prosecution focused largely on his business dealings, confirming details of his address and directorship at various companies.

The man owns a diesel processing plant called Better Fuels, based in Johannesburg, and the State focused on the environmental contraventions in relation to the plant.

READ: 'Confess to killing Siam Lee or leave in a body bag' – police allegedly tell accused

Prosecutor Surekha Marimuthoo told the court that the businessman had evaded a state official from the Department of Environmental Affairs who had attempted to reel in his company's alleged wrongdoings.

Defence lawyer Advocate Martin Krog questioned why this was a point of discussion, but Magistrate Mahomed Moutala explained: "It is to demonstrate his interaction with government. It is an example of his character that will affect his bail application."

Marimuthoo submitted an affidavit from the official whom the accused allegedly prevented from searching his factory.

'You cannot come here and ramble on and on'

In the affidavit the official labels the man as uncooperative and evasive.

"You refused to take her calls and you prevented her from searching your factory when she came through with a search warrant, you did not allow her to do her job," Marimuthoo commented on the affidavit.

The accused responded by questioning the official's procedure.

"She does not know how my business works. She does not understand how the factory has to operate. When she came through her warrant was not up to scratch and I got my attorneys involved."

Moutala however lambasted him saying he should have spoken to the official instead of evading her calls.

READ: PI company under scrutiny in Siam Lee accused bail application

"She has levelled very serious allegations against you sir. Perhaps you should have spoken to her before she had to come to you. You are questioning her knowledge of your factory when this is her mandate. This is what she does."

During back and forth exchanges throughout the day, the man's long drawn out explanations were also criticised.

"You can only answer questions... You cannot come here and ramble on and on. It is pertinent for the court to move forward and you will have to be more concise," Moutala said.

Lee went missing early in January and was eventually found in a cane field in New Hanover.

Read more on:    siam lee  |  durban  |  crime  |  courts

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Land expropriation: No one must be intimidated, says Malema

2018-03-08 19:39

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: International Women's Day - SA women earn 15 - 17% less than men
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, March 07 2018-03-07 21:17 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 