 

Ace Magashule: ANC Eastern Cape 11 opportunistic

2018-03-14 19:53

Mahlaste Mahlase and Lizeka Tandwa

Ace Magashule after the result announcement at the ANC 54th national conference. (Elizabeth Sejake, City Press)

Ace Magashule after the result announcement at the ANC 54th national conference. (Elizabeth Sejake, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - ANC secretary general Ace Magashule described the ANC 11, who want to challenge the Eastern Cape provincial conference in the Constitutional Court, as opportunistic.

In court papers, Magashule said that the national executive committee (NEC) was internally dealing with an appeal by the 11 ANC members, relating to the conference, which was dubbed the "festival of chairs" after delegates threw each other with chairs, leaving 11 injured.

"The appeal is a blatant attempt opportunistically, to secure a political outcome while bypassing the very political structure immediately seized with the matter," he stated in the affidavit.

READ: Eastern Cape ANC members want ConCourt to strike down results of 'festival of chairs' conference

The disgruntled members want the conference set aside or nullified.

During a media briefing at Luthuli House on Wednesday, Magashule also told journalists that the ANC leadership would travel to the Eastern Cape to discuss the matter with its members.

"We now also have a national dispute resolution committee, which is a constitutional structure, so internal processes of the ANC will take place". 

The disgruntled 11 ANC members have approached the Constitutional Court, the highest court in South Africa, for permission to skip the appeal process at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), after losing their case in the East London High Court in January.

The members argued that there could be "chaos and mayhem" if the provincial executive committee (PEC), elected at the disputed October 2017 conference, continued in office ahead of the country's 2019 general elections. 

But Magashule disputed this.

He argued there was no reason that the applicants could not approach the SCA first, "other than their desire to achieve a political outcome now, prior to their dispute being finalised through appropriate and fair internal structures". 

ALSO READ: ANC NWC rejects 'festival of chairs' conference report

The NEC tasked former transport minister Sbu Ndebele with investigating the legitimacy of the conference, after Premier Phumulo Masualle lodged a complaint with the NEC. The report has been finalised and will be presented at the NEC's next meeting. 

However, a purported leaked report claimed that Ndebele had recommended that the current PEC be disbanded and an interim structure formed to lead the province to fresh elections. 

Magashule tore down the ANC 11's argument that credentials, which determine if legitimate branch members are attending an elective conference, were never adopted.  He also disputed that the conference failed to form a quorum after 755 delegates left after the violence broke out. 

"The mere absence of members from a meeting does not mean that a meeting cannot quorate," he said. 

Magashule further argued that the conference was never adjourned as stated in the version of the ANC 11. 

"The full Bench accepted that the respondent's version that the meeting was never in fact adjourned, that it continued, and that the majority of delegates who remained present constituted a quorum." 

The conference elected Oscar Mabuyane as provincial chairperson, replacing Masualle.

Read more on:    anc  |  ace magashule  |  phumulo masualle  |  oscar mabuyane  |  sbu ndebele  |  politics  |  courts

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA govt criticises Australia's response to land debate

2018-03-14 19:11

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa answers questions on land expropriation
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:46 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 16:42 PM
Road name: METRORAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, March 13 2018-03-13 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 