Ace Magashule denies committee chairpersons elected on 'factional basis' - here is the list

Factions? What factions?

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina and secretary general Ace Magashule denied on Wednesday that the list of nominations for Parliament's committee chairpersons is the outcome of a factional balancing act.

The nominations were announced on Wednesday after an ANC caucus meeting earlier in the day.

This while MPs and former ministers during Jacob Zuma's tenure as president, who are seemingly resistant to root out state capture and who are not basking in the rays of the new dawn, will chair some committees.

"When we approach deployment, we don't approach deployment in a factional manner," Majodina said.

"Because deployed here are members of the ANC who came out of the process of the list conference," she added.

"Experience, capacity, new people, women and youth are considered in the balancing act.

"Not really being led through factional groupings. We did not consider that."

Magashule was singing from the same hymn sheet.

"As the chief whip has said, we don't put people on a factional basis. So that analysis is not correct," he said.

"The ANC officials, we are very happy that we have been working together very consistently. We just read in the media that the SG [secretary general] is going this way, the president is going this way, it's not true at all."

He also had some advice for the media: "Focus on SONA [State of the Nation Address], rather than individuals. Give the president that space and time."

The nominations for the National Assembly are:

House chairperson (chair of chairs): Cedric Frolick

House chairperson (member's interests): Grace Boroto

House chairperson (international relations): Madala Ntombela

Programming whip: Chana Pilane Majeka

House whip: Bheki Radebe

Agriculture, land reform and rural development: Mandla Mandela

Environment, forestry and fisheries: Fikile Xasa

Home affairs: Bongani Bongo

Police: Tina Joemat-Pettersson

Public works and infrastructure: Nolitha Ntobongwana

Basic education: Zukiswa Faku

Human settlements, water and sanitation: Rosina Semenya

Employment and labour: Lindelwa Dutywa

Health: Sibongiseni Dlomo

Justice and correctional services: Gratitude Magwanishe

Public enterprises: Khaya Magaxa

Sports, arts and culture: Beauty Dlulane

Transport: Mosebenzi Zwane

Defence and military veterans: Cyril Xaba

Higher education, science and technology: Mapulane Phillemon

Minerals, resources and energy: Luzipho Sahlulile

Public service and administration and minister in the presidency: James Tyotyo

Small business development: Violet Siwela

Tourism: Supra Mahumapelo

Communications: Hope Papo

Finance: Joe Maswanganyi

International relations and cooperation: Tandi Mahambehlala

Women, youth and people with disabilities: Nhlanhla Ncube

Social development: Mondli Gungubele

Trade and industry: Duma Nkosi

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs: Faith Muthambi

Appropriations: Sfiso Buthelezi

Auditor-General: Sakhumzi Somyo

Multi-Party Women's Caucus: Kate Bilankulu

Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests: Bheki Nkosi

Joint Constitutional Review Committee: Mathole Motshekga

Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament: Peace Mabe

Ad Hoc Committee to amend Section 25 of the Constitution: Mathole Motshekga

The nominations for the National Council of Provinces are:

House chairperson (committees): Jomo Nyambi

House chairperson (oversight and institutional support): Winnie Ngwenya

Education, technology, sports, arts and culture: Eleck Nchableng

Social development and services: Maurencia Gillion

Economy and public infrastructure: Kenny Mmoiemang

Finance: Yunus Carrim

Appropriations: Dikeledi Mahlangu

Governance and traditional affairs: China Dodovu

Security and justice: Shaik Shahidabibi

Land reform and natural resources: Tebogo Modise

Trade and international relations: Mandla Rayi

Communications and public enterprises: Mmamora Mamaregane

Petitions and the executive: Zukiswa Ncitha

Joint Committee on Ethics and Members Interests: Lydia Moshodi

Joint Constitutional Review Committee: Enoch Mthethwa

Majodina said they were still in "political engagements" with an opposition party on who will be chairperson of the important watchdog, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

The name of the chairperson of the intelligence committee will be announced after vetting has been completed.

