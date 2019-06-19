Ace Magashule denies committee chairpersons elected on 'factional basis' - here is the list

Factions? What factions?
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina and secretary general Ace Magashule denied on Wednesday that the list of nominations for Parliament's committee chairpersons is the outcome of a factional balancing act.
The nominations were announced on Wednesday after an ANC caucus meeting earlier in the day.
This while MPs and former ministers during Jacob Zuma's tenure as president, who are seemingly resistant to root out state capture and who are not basking in the rays of the new dawn, will chair some committees.
"When we approach deployment, we don't approach deployment in a factional manner," Majodina said.
"Because deployed here are members of the ANC who came out of the process of the list conference," she added.
"Experience, capacity, new people, women and youth are considered in the balancing act.
"Not really being led through factional groupings. We did not consider that."
Magashule was singing from the same hymn sheet.
"As the chief whip has said, we don't put people on a factional basis. So that analysis is not correct," he said.
"The ANC officials, we are very happy that we have been working together very consistently. We just read in the media that the SG [secretary general] is going this way, the president is going this way, it's not true at all."
He also had some advice for the media: "Focus on SONA [State of the Nation Address], rather than individuals. Give the president that space and time."
The nominations for the National Assembly are:
House chairperson (member's interests): Grace BorotoHouse chairperson (international relations): Madala NtombelaProgramming whip: Chana Pilane MajekaHouse whip: Bheki RadebeAgriculture, land reform and rural development: Mandla MandelaEnvironment, forestry and fisheries: Fikile XasaHome affairs: Bongani BongoPolice: Tina Joemat-Pettersson Public works and infrastructure: Nolitha NtobongwanaBasic education: Zukiswa FakuHuman settlements, water and sanitation: Rosina SemenyaEmployment and labour: Lindelwa Dutywa Health: Sibongiseni DlomoJustice and correctional services: Gratitude MagwanishePublic enterprises: Khaya MagaxaSports, arts and culture: Beauty DlulaneTransport: Mosebenzi ZwaneDefence and military veterans: Cyril XabaHigher education, science and technology: Mapulane PhillemonMinerals, resources and energy: Luzipho SahlulilePublic service and administration and minister in the presidency: James TyotyoSmall business development: Violet SiwelaTourism: Supra MahumapeloCommunications: Hope PapoFinance: Joe MaswanganyiInternational relations and cooperation: Tandi MahambehlalaWomen, youth and people with disabilities: Nhlanhla NcubeSocial development: Mondli GungubeleTrade and industry: Duma NkosiCooperative governance and traditional affairs: Faith MuthambiAppropriations: Sfiso ButheleziAuditor-General: Sakhumzi SomyoMulti-Party Women's Caucus: Kate BilankuluJoint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests: Bheki NkosiJoint Constitutional Review Committee: Mathole MotshekgaJoint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament: Peace MabeAd Hoc Committee to amend Section 25 of the Constitution: Mathole Motshekga
- House chairperson (chair of chairs): Cedric Frolick
The nominations for the National Council of Provinces are:
House chairperson (oversight and institutional support): Winnie NgwenyaEducation, technology, sports, arts and culture: Eleck NchablengSocial development and services: Maurencia GillionEconomy and public infrastructure: Kenny MmoiemangFinance: Yunus Carrim Appropriations: Dikeledi MahlanguGovernance and traditional affairs: China DodovuSecurity and justice: Shaik ShahidabibiLand reform and natural resources: Tebogo ModiseTrade and international relations: Mandla RayiCommunications and public enterprises: Mmamora MamareganePetitions and the executive: Zukiswa NcithaJoint Committee on Ethics and Members Interests: Lydia MoshodiJoint Constitutional Review Committee: Enoch Mthethwa
- House chairperson (committees): Jomo Nyambi
Majodina said they were still in "political engagements" with an opposition party on who will be chairperson of the important watchdog, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.
The name of the chairperson of the intelligence committee will be announced after vetting has been completed.
