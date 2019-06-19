 

Ace Magashule denies committee chairpersons elected on 'factional basis' - here is the list

2019-06-19 16:48

Jan Gerber

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina and secretary general Ace Magashule announce the committee chairpersons.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina and secretary general Ace Magashule announce the committee chairpersons.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Factions? What factions?

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina and secretary general Ace Magashule denied on Wednesday that the list of nominations for Parliament's committee chairpersons is the outcome of a factional balancing act.

The nominations were announced on Wednesday after an ANC caucus meeting earlier in the day.

This while MPs and former ministers during Jacob Zuma's tenure as president, who are seemingly resistant to root out state capture and who are not basking in the rays of the new dawn, will chair some committees.

"When we approach deployment, we don't approach deployment in a factional manner," Majodina said. 

"Because deployed here are members of the ANC who came out of the process of the list conference," she added.

"Experience, capacity, new people, women and youth are considered in the balancing act. 

"Not really being led through factional groupings. We did not consider that."

Magashule was singing from the same hymn sheet.

"As the chief whip has said, we don't put people on a factional basis. So that analysis is not correct," he said.

"The ANC officials, we are very happy that we have been working together very consistently. We just read in the media that the SG [secretary general] is going this way, the president is going this way, it's not true at all."

He also had some advice for the media: "Focus on SONA [State of the Nation Address], rather than individuals. Give the president that space and time."

The nominations for the National Assembly are: 

  • House chairperson (chair of chairs): Cedric Frolick
  • House chairperson (member's interests): Grace Boroto
  • House chairperson (international relations): Madala Ntombela
  • Programming whip: Chana Pilane Majeka
  • House whip: Bheki Radebe
  • Agriculture, land reform and rural development: Mandla Mandela
  • Environment, forestry and fisheries: Fikile Xasa
  • Home affairs: Bongani Bongo
  • Police: Tina Joemat-Pettersson 
  • Public works and infrastructure: Nolitha Ntobongwana
  • Basic education: Zukiswa Faku
  • Human settlements, water and sanitation: Rosina Semenya
  • Employment and labour: Lindelwa Dutywa 
  • Health: Sibongiseni Dlomo
  • Justice and correctional services: Gratitude Magwanishe
  • Public enterprises: Khaya Magaxa
  • Sports, arts and culture: Beauty Dlulane
  • Transport: Mosebenzi Zwane
  • Defence and military veterans: Cyril Xaba
  • Higher education, science and technology: Mapulane Phillemon
  • Minerals, resources and energy: Luzipho Sahlulile
  • Public service and administration and minister in the presidency: James Tyotyo
  • Small business development: Violet Siwela
  • Tourism: Supra Mahumapelo
  • Communications: Hope Papo
  • Finance: Joe Maswanganyi
  • International relations and cooperation: Tandi Mahambehlala
  • Women, youth and people with disabilities: Nhlanhla Ncube
  • Social development: Mondli Gungubele
  • Trade and industry: Duma Nkosi
  • Cooperative governance and traditional affairs: Faith Muthambi
  • Appropriations: Sfiso Buthelezi
  • Auditor-General: Sakhumzi Somyo
  • Multi-Party Women's Caucus: Kate Bilankulu
  • Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests: Bheki Nkosi
  • Joint Constitutional Review Committee: Mathole Motshekga
  • Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament: Peace Mabe
  • Ad Hoc Committee to amend Section 25 of the Constitution: Mathole Motshekga

    • The nominations for the National Council of Provinces are:

    • House chairperson (committees): Jomo Nyambi
  • House chairperson (oversight and institutional support): Winnie Ngwenya
  • Education, technology, sports, arts and culture: Eleck Nchableng
  • Social development and services: Maurencia Gillion
  • Economy and public infrastructure: Kenny Mmoiemang
  • Finance: Yunus Carrim
  • Appropriations: Dikeledi Mahlangu
  • Governance and traditional affairs: China Dodovu
  • Security and justice: Shaik Shahidabibi
  • Land reform and natural resources: Tebogo Modise
  • Trade and international relations: Mandla Rayi
  • Communications and public enterprises: Mmamora Mamaregane
  • Petitions and the executive: Zukiswa Ncitha
  • Joint Committee on Ethics and Members Interests: Lydia Moshodi
  • Joint Constitutional Review Committee: Enoch Mthethwa

    • Majodina said they were still in "political engagements" with an opposition party on who will be chairperson of the important watchdog, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

    The name of the chairperson of the intelligence committee will be announced after vetting has been completed.

    KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

    - FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

    NEXT ON NEWS24X

    #AlexTotalShutdown: Protesters march to Sandton, threaten to open case against Mashaba

    38 minutes ago

    Join the conversation!

    24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

    We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
    Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

    Inside News24

     
    Traffic Alerts
    Daily Lotto: No bulls-eye for today's jackpot 2019-06-18 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results

    Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

    Jobs in Western Cape region

    Audit Senior / Bookkeeper to Trial Balance

    Cape Town Southern Suburbs
    Placement Point (Pty) Ltd
    R15 000.00 - R21 000.00 Per Month

    Key Accounts - IT

    Bellville
    Southern Shore Recruitment
    R15 000.00 - R25 000.00 Per Month

    Sales Representative- Knysna

    George - Knysna
    George Employment Consultants
    R15 000.00 Per Month Per Month

    Browse more Cape Town jobs...
    Register your CV...
    Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
    RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

    Property [change area]

    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     
    News24
    English
    Afrikaans
    isiZulu
    |   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

    Hello 

    Create Profile

    Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


    Please provide a username for your profile page:

    This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

    Settings

    Location Settings

    News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




    Facebook Sign-In

    Hi News addict,

    Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

    Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

     