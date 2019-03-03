Ace Magashule leads ANC delegation on 'fact-finding mission' to embattled Venezuela

An ANC delegation left for the politically and economically-troubled Venezuela in South America at the weekend on what the party said was a "fact-finding mission".



Led by the party's secretary general, Ace Magashule, the delegation left on Saturday and included officials from the ANC's alliance partners. The delegation was expected to arrive to volatility in the oil-rich country, which has been making news headlines amid civil unrest fueled by a leadership feud between Nicholas Maduro and opposition leader, Juan Guaido.

The unrest, which came with an unprecedented economic melt-down, has left communities displaced, poverty on the rise and shelves empty in shops according to reports. With many struggling to get food, there have been reports of foreign-aid carrying trucks being blocked from entering Venezuela recently.

The ANC said last week that it found it "particularly alarming" that the crisis appeared to be fueled by external parties, most notably the United States. The party expressed its opposition to external interference in Venezuela.



"The ANC's foreign policy is grounded on human rights, rule of law and democracy. We will, however, support any democratic process that allows the people to express their will free from any external influence," the party said in a statement at the time.

While it was not exactly clear what Magashule and others were going to do in the embattled Venezuela, the ANC still held the same position at the weekend: "The ANC reiterates its view that interference by any external party in the affairs of a nation with the sole purpose of instigating regime change through unconstitutional means is not only unacceptable, but creates a dangerous world order. The ANC believes that the people of Venezuela must be given space to determine their own future and choose their own government through democratic processes".

The party said it was "encouraged by the outcome of the Tuesday debate on the matter by the UN Security Council", adding that together with its alliance partners they were "ready to work with the people of Venezuela to find a permanent solution that will be acceptable to all the people of Venezuela".