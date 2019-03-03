 

Ace Magashule leads ANC delegation on 'fact-finding mission' to embattled Venezuela

2019-03-03 16:53

Poloko Tau

Ace Magashule Picture: Marietjie Gericke

Ace Magashule Picture: Marietjie Gericke

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An ANC delegation left for the politically and economically-troubled Venezuela in South America at the weekend on what the party said was a "fact-finding mission".

Led by the party's secretary general, Ace Magashule, the delegation left on Saturday and included officials from the ANC's alliance partners. The delegation was expected to arrive to volatility in the oil-rich country, which has been making news headlines amid civil unrest fueled by a leadership feud between Nicholas Maduro and opposition leader, Juan Guaido.

The unrest, which came with an unprecedented economic melt-down, has left communities displaced, poverty on the rise and shelves empty in shops according to reports. With many struggling to get food, there have been reports of foreign-aid carrying trucks being blocked from entering Venezuela recently.

The ANC said last week that it found it "particularly alarming" that the crisis appeared to be fueled by external parties, most notably the United States. The party expressed its opposition to external interference in Venezuela.

"The ANC's foreign policy is grounded on human rights, rule of law and democracy. We will, however, support any democratic process that allows the people to express their will free from any external influence," the party said in a statement at the time.

While it was not exactly clear what Magashule and others were going to do in the embattled Venezuela, the ANC still held the same position at the weekend: "The ANC reiterates its view that interference by any external party in the affairs of a nation with the sole purpose of instigating regime change through unconstitutional means is not only unacceptable, but creates a dangerous world order. The ANC believes that the people of Venezuela must be given space to determine their own future and choose their own government through democratic processes".

The party said it was "encouraged by the outcome of the Tuesday debate on the matter by the UN Security Council", adding that together with its alliance partners they were "ready to work with the people of Venezuela to find a permanent solution that will be acceptable to all the people of Venezuela".

Read more on:    anc  |  ace magashule  |  venezuela
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Malema celebrates 38th birthday at creche

2019-03-03 15:54

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Eskom treasurer Andre Pillay testifies at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, March 2 Lottery draw 2019-03-02 22:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 