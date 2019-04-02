Ace Magashule saga: Info about R80m cash in car boot handed to Zondo commission

Investigators at the Zondo commission into state capture have been given information relating to R80m in cash that was allegedly found in the boot of a car belonging to a Free State government official, Netwerk24 reported on Tuesday.

According to information obtained by Netwerk24, the official who found the money called a senior ANC official who rushed to the scene. The investigation into the suspicious cash was then reportedly halted.

The incident took place earlier this year near the farm of now-deceased Sandile Msibi, the former head of the Free State Department of Police, Roads and Transport, north of Heilbron. The official in question reportedly worked for the same department.

Msibi was a confidant of Ace Magashule, former Free State premier and current ANC secretary general. Both are originally from Parys.

The information relating to the R80m forms part of an investigation into the movement of cash that was allegedly operated as part of a corrupt network run by Magashule. The book Gangster State - Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture by investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh also notes the practice of using cash for corrupt transactions.

Property scandal revealed

Following the book's publication, Free State DA leader Patricia Kopane revealed yet another corruption scandal allegedly implicating Magashule relating to contracts of state-owned buildings. At a media conference in Bloemfontein, Kopane said the R30bn that allegedly "disappeared" owing to corruption during Magashule's decade-long tenure in the Free State could be "a drop in the ocean".

It is alleged that Magashule ensured that he received a handling fee and "favour payment" of 10% of the value of all contracts awarded by the Free State government.

In addition, the DA has received information that at least one rental contract of a state-owned building was written in such a way that allowed a female friend of Magashule to purchase it. In terms of the agreement, she could use government money to pay for improvements to the building.

The former Saambou building, located on the corner of Charlotte Maxeke Street and Aliwal Street, has been rented at R726 167.36 since February 1 last year. During his last days in office as premier, Magashule allegedly insisted that she be awarded the rental contract.

The company is called Mayula Procurement and its director is Hantsi Bhetilda Mayeza, who is also the chairperson of the Free State Development Corporation. Along with Magashule, Mayeza is allegedly involved in other scandals such as the Vogelfontein property scandal in Bethlehem. Mayeza also hails from Parys.

The DA handed copies of the rental agreement – which is signed by the MEC for public works and infrastructure, Dora Kotzee – to journalists.

Several charges not investigated

Kopane said the DA had for many years laid several charges relating to corruption scandals involving Magashule with the police and the Hawks, but that nothing had come from these. Not a single case was investigated to the point of a dossier being referred to the National Director of Public Prosecutions. The DA said it would submit its information, as well as a copy of the rental agreement and photographs of the building – that is still undergoing repairs – to the Zondo commission.

"We hope that the commission will summon Magashule to testify."

At the weekend, the Free State EFF said – once in power – it would ensure that everyone who allegedly stole from the government would be prosecuted and jailed. This included former president Jacob Zuma, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Magashule.

