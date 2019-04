An application brought by African Content Movement (ACM) against the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) over coverage of the party's election manifesto has been dismissed by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg with costs.

Judge Willem van der Linde said the editorial policy of the SABC cannot be impugned.

The ACM, which is headed up by former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng, approached the court in an effort to get the SABC to cover its manifesto launch live on SABC 2 and SABC News Channel 404 on DStv on Saturday.

Van der Linde said Icasa should have been joined in these proceedings.

READ: Why Hlaudi Motsoeneng wants you to vote for his new party

Earlier the SABC's spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said that the broadcaster had decided that the ACM’s manifesto launch will be covered by its news division as a news story. She added that the public broadcaster has not provided live coverage of manifesto launches of any of the new or existing parties that were not represented in Parliament.