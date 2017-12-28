 

'Act swiftly' and investigate Magaliesburg resort for alleged racism - Sanco

2017-12-28 14:29

James de Villiers

Johannesburg – Authorities should "act swiftly" against Magaliesburg holiday resort Club Zanandi to avoid a "resurgence of racism in the tourism sector", the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) said.

This followed a debate on Radio 702 on Wednesday morning, in which callers explained how they've been turned away from the resort, situated roughly 3km from Hartbeespoort Dam, because they were not white.

Callers explained how they would make bookings and, once they arrived at the resort, would be told of a so-called "right of reservation" rule, which basically only excluded black people from entry.

ALSO READ: KZN guesthouse owner: Bible says black people should be servants

In a statement, Sanco spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu urged the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to investigate the allegations of racism at the resort.

"The shocking allegations of discriminatory practices undermines the country's standing as a non-racial tourist destination as well as human rights values, equality and dignity enshrined in our Constitution," Mahlangu said.

He said tourism businesses which perpetuate discrimination along racial lines, should be blacklisted and deregistered by the SA Tourism Council.

Punishable by law

Club Zanandi did not respond to emails and phone calls from News24 on Wednesday and Thursday.

The SAHRC also could not immediately be reached for comment.

On Twitter, users called for racism to be punishable by law.

The hashtag #zanandimustfall trended for most of Wednesday afternoon.

@Duchess_T tweeted: "It's a pity that this establishment will continue to run because racists support them. Goes to show racists live amongst us."

@10Majuba said people should be locked up for this "nonsense".

"These cute commissions of inquiries and minute fines aren’t doing the trick," he explained.

@hk_moyo77 said this provides an opportunity for black people to "support their own".

"Problem with the clever blacks, they want to fit in white spaces. Money won't turn you white," he tweeted.

This is not the first time allegations of racial exclusion have surfaced in South Africa's hospitality industry.

In June 2016, an email to a prospective client of the Sodwana Bay Guest House, near Durban, went viral on social media after it refused the booking on racist grounds.

During the same month, DA MP Phumzile van Damme speculated whether a Durban restaurant turned down a booking for her because she was black.

READ: DA MP tackles 'racist' restaurant on Twitter

In a tweet, Van Damme said: "I call to book a table at a restaurant - fully booked. My white friend calls five minutes later - table available. Coincidence? I think not."

Later that year, the Bungalow in Clifton, Cape Town, came under fire for writing "2 blacks" as an identifier on a bill.

While there is an ongoing debate surrounding the criminalisation of racism in South Africa, no formal legalisation has been adopted by the National Assembly.

