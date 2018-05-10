 

Acting North West premier not facing fraud charges - provincial govt

2018-05-10 16:03
Acting North West premier Wendy Nelson. (North West Provincial Government)

Acting North West Premier Wendy Nelson is not facing any charges of fraud, corruption or maladministration, the provincial government said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Provincial Administration places it on record that the Acting Premier, Ms Wendy Nelson has never had fraud charges laid against her by the North West Health and Social Development Committee as incorrectly reported by the media," said spokesperson Brian Setswambung.

He said that media had falsely suggested Nelson was facing charges of corruption in relation to a Gupta-linked medical service provider.

"Allegations made are malicious and seek to tarnish the work of the Acting Premier in her commitment and determination to selflessly serve the people of North West. She is committed to serve to the best of her ability by ensuring transparent and good governance."

Setswambung said the case that was opened by the North West Health and Social Development Committee in March 2018 had nothing to do with Nelson. 

He added that the allegation that the provincial treasury had paid Mediosa was also devoid of truth, and that this had been confirmed by the national Department of Health.

Nelson was sworn in as acting premier on Wednesday after Supra Mahumapelo said he would not be stepping down, as initially indicated, and would instead take a leave of absence. 

"Her track record speaks volumes, having served with distinction in various portfolios in all three spheres of government," said Setswambung.  


