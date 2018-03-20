 

Acting SARS commissioner announced

2018-03-20 06:44

Tammy Petersen

SARS. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

SARS. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Mark Kingon has been appointed as the acting SARS commissioner, National Treasury has confirmed.

Kingon is currently the acting chief officer of business and individual taxes division at the revenue service.

"He has been with SARS since its establishment and worked his way through the ranks to become the Group Executive: Relationship Management within Business and Individual Taxes," the department said in a statement.

READ: SARS' Tom Moyane suspended with 'immediate effect'

Kingon, who has worked for the revenue service for almost 34 years, was last week announced as acting Chief Officer: Business and Individual Taxes after the resignation of Jonas Makwakwa.

He had previously also, among others, worked in SARS’ enforcement and legal departments.
 
Kingon’s appointment comes after SARS commissioner Tom Moyane was on Monday suspended with immediate effect.

A statement released by the Presidency on Monday night said that President Cyril Ramaphosa told Moyane in a letter that developments at the revenue service under Moyane’s leadership has caused “a deterioration in public confidence in the institution and in public finances being compromised”.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said concern was raised in particular about the manner in which Moyane handled the matter of Jonas Makwakwa, who resigned last week, "his treatment of the report given to him by the Financial Intelligence Centre, and his failure to immediately report this to the Minister of Finance".
 
Diko said Ramaphosa also pointed out the management of VAT refunds, which had brought the SARS into "serious disrepute" and potentially jeopardised the integrity of the SARS as collector of revenue and adversely affected tax morality among tax payers.
 
The decision to suspend Moyane followed a meeting in which the president informed Moyane that he had lost confidence in his ability to lead SARS and offered him an opportunity to resign with immediate effect, which Moyane declined, Diko said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    sars

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'I will stop at nothing' - De Lille says she is hell-bent on clearing her name

2018-03-20 05:54

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa says there are lessons to learn from Zimbabwe on land reform
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:37 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 06:34 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, March 17 2018-03-17 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 